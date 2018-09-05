Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau added to US Ryder Cup team

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were added to the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Tuesday when captain Jim Furyk announced three captain's picks.

Furyk will complete his 12-man team next Monday when he makes one more addition to his line-up to take on Europe in Paris from Sept. 28-30.

