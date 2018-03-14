Woods and Els named as Presidents Cup captains

Sport

Woods and Els named as Presidents Cup captains

Tiger Woods and Ernie Els shifted their decades-long friendly rivalry onto the international stage as they were officially named as captains for the 2019 Presidents Cup on Tuesday.

PGA: Valspar Championship - Final Round
Mar 11, 2018; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Tiger Woods tees off on the 5th during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. PHOTO: Reuters/ Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Woods, who holds the matchplay competition's record with 24 match wins for the United States, and Els, who has won an International side best 20 matches, will lead their teams into the 2019 edition on Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne.    

Four-times major winner Els of South Africa has been a runner-up to Woods seven times in his professional playing career ,including twice in the majors.

Woods and Els served as captain's assistants in 2017, when the 12-man U.S. team beat the Internationals 19-11 at Liberty National in New Jersey for their 10th Cup victory against one loss and one draw overall in the competition.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

