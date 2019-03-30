Woods and McIlroy win in Match Play, set up Saturday meeting

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tiger Woods came from behind to set up a Saturday showdown with Rory McIlroy after they both won matches in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Friday.

Woods rallied to defeat fellow American Patrick Cantlay 4&2 and Northern Irishman McIlroy prevailed over England's Matthew Fitzpatrick by the same score.

The 13th-seeded Woods, who needed a win to avoid elimination, posted four birdies and an eagle in a six-hole stretch on the back nine at Austin Country Club to claim the victory.

Cantlay had been 2 up at one point before Woods' rally.

McIlroy never trailed in his match with Fitzpatrick as he remained undefeated for the tournament.

