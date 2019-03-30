Woods beats McIlroy in first match play meeting

REUTERS: Tiger Woods sealed a 2&1 victory over a lacklustre Rory McIlroy in their first match play meeting at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Saturday.

Woods, the 13th seed, never trailed in the showcase match between the two former world number ones, building a three-hole advantage at one point.

Fourth seed McIlroy cut the lead to one hole before the Northern Irishman had to concede the 16th.

McIlroy's approach shot flew the green and rolled up against a railroad-tie fence, forcing him to take an unplayable lie.

His troubles continued on his next shot and McIlroy conceded the hole, putting Woods 2 up and on the brink of victory.

Woods will play Dane Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarter-finals later on Saturday after the 50th seed beat Swede Henrik Stenson 3&2.

Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen also advanced in early play.

Kisner beat China's Li Haotong 6&5, Italian Molinari beat England's Paul Casey 5&4 and South African Oosthuizen saw off Australian Marc Leishman 2&1.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina,; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ed Osmond)