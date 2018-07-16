Woods drawn alongside Matsuyama and Knox at British Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tiger Woods, back at the British Open this week for the first time since 2015, will begin his campaign in Thursday's opening round at Carnoustie in a three-ball with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox of Scotland.

"It has been a while and I've certainly missed it," former world number one Woods told reporters on Monday. "This is the oldest tournament we have in our sport.

"Carnoustie is special. This is my fourth time playing it as a tournament. From my first time coming here as an amateur to being back now, it's just amazing how this course doesn’t change."

American Woods, 14-times major champion, Matsuyama and Knox, winner of the Irish Open two weeks ago, will tee-off at 1521 local time.

American Jordan Spieth launches his title defence at 0958 along with Justin Rose of England and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy must wait until 1253 to tee-off with Australia's Marc Leishman and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.

World number one Dustin Johnson will be joined in the 1304 group by Sweden's Alex Noren and fellow American Charley Hoffman.

