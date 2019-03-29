Woods loses on second day of Match Play, McIlroy wins again

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tiger Woods was beaten on day two of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Thursday, succumbing 2&1 to fellow American Brandt Snedeker in Texas.

The result left 13th seed Woods with an uphill battle to win his group and advance to the 16-man knockout phase at Austin Country Club.

With one win and one loss, Woods will not have control of his own fate on Friday when he faces fellow American Patrick Cantlay on the final day of the round-robin phase.

Even if Woods beats Cantlay, he will still be eliminated if Snedeker beats Aaron Wise in the other match.

The group winner is likely to face fourth seed Rory McIlroy in the round of 16 on Saturday.

McIlroy continued his rich vein of form with his second emphatic victory in as many days, seeing off South African Justin Harding 3&2.

Northern Irishman McIlroy meets Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick on Friday knowing that another victory will ensure he wins his group.

"I finished off with two birdies yesterday and two birdies again (today)," McIlroy said.

"Once I get into position where I sense a little bit of blood, I'm taking my opportunities."

McIlroy, coming off victory at the Players Championship two weeks ago, is the early favourite to win the Masters, the year's first major which starts at Augusta on April 11.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)