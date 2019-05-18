Woods misses cut at PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.: Tiger Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship after shooting a three-over-par 73 in the second round at Bethpage Black on Friday.

A month after stunning the sports world by winning the Masters, Woods crashed back to earth in his first tournament appearance since claiming his 15th major, recording a five-over 145 total at Bethpage Black.

Even the support of a boisterous Long Island gallery could not lift Woods, who putted poorly in the first round and drove the ball badly in the second.

He perhaps paid the price for not playing a tournament between the Masters and PGA, and for only getting in nine holes at Bethpage in practice this week.

The 43-year-old had planned to play a further nine holes on Wednesday, but did not do so after feeling under the weather.

"I've enjoyed being the Masters champion again and the PGA was a quick turnaround," Woods said after signing for a total 17 strokes more than leader Brooks Koepka.

"Unfortunately I just didn't play well, didn't do all the little things I needed to do correctly to post good scores and put myself in position to shoot good scores."

It is the third time in his past four appearances at the PGA Championship that Woods has bowed out early, though he was hampered by a bad injury when he did so in 2014 and 2015.

He did not play the following two years, before finishing second to Koepka last year.

Woods' next appearance is likely to be the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial tournament in two weeks, before his next major start at the June 13-16 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, where he won by 15 strokes in 2000.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Toby Davis)