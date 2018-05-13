Woods rediscovers that Tiger magic with 65 in Players third round

Tiger Woods vaulted onto the leaderboard with a seven-under-par 65 in the third round at the Players Championship on Saturday.

After making the cut with nothing to spare on Friday, Woods teed off trailing halfway leader Webb Simpson by 14 strokes on another perfect morning for scoring at TPC Sawgrass.

Six birdies in a front nine 30 sent waves of excitement through the large gallery at the PGA Tour flagship event.

However, the 14-times major champion could not sustain that hot start, picking up a lone bogey as well as two more birdies on the inward half.

Jordan Spieth also shot 65 - leaving the two Americans eight-under, at 208, through 54 holes.

Simpson was due to tee off later at 15-under, with a five-shot advantage over his nearest rivals.

