Woods to play in British Open at Carnoustie

REUTERS: Former world number one Tiger Woods has confirmed his entry for the 147th British Open at Carnoustie, the tournament organisers announced on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old has lifted the Claret Jug three times in his career but has not contested the sport's oldest major championship since 2015 due to injury.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, has played seven times this year on his comeback after a successful spinal fusion operation last April, with a tie for second at the Valspar Championship his best result.

The Open returns to Carnoustie for the first time since 2007 when Woods finished joint 12th when he was seeking a third successive victory.

Woods finished tied for 32nd at the U.S. Masters in April, his first appearance at a major championship since 2015.

The British Open will be played from July 19-22.

