Woods wins Masters to end 11-year major drought

Sport

Woods wins Masters to end 11-year major drought

Tiger Woods won the Masters for the fifth time on Sunday to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.

Final round play of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club
Golf - Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 14, 2019. Tiger Woods of the U.S. in action on the 14th hole during final round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

AUGUSTA Ga.: Tiger Woods won the Masters for the fifth time on Sunday to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.

Woods, who began the final round two shots back of overnight leader Francesco Molinari, carded a two-under-par 70 to finish one shot ahead of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark