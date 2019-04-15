Woods wins Masters to end 11-year major drought

Tiger Woods won the Masters for the fifth time on Sunday to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.

Woods, who began the final round two shots back of overnight leader Francesco Molinari, carded a two-under-par 70 to finish one shot ahead of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)