Woods wins Tour Championship, ending five-year drought

Tiger Woods won his first title since 2013 when he captured the Tour Championship by two strokes in Atlanta on Sunday.

Woods led throughout the final round and finished at 11-under-par 269 at East Lake, where he carded a closing 71 for his 80th PGA Tour victory.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)