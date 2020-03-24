World Athletics willing to move 2021 championships to accommodate postponing Olympics

REUTERS: World Athletics said on Monday it was willing to move the dates of the 2021 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, to accommodate postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for a year.

"World Athletics has already been in discussion with the Oregon 21 Organising Committee regarding the possibility the Olympic Games may move to next year and they in turn have held discussions with their key stakeholders and have reassured us they will work with all of their partners and stakeholders to ensure that Oregon is able to host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates should that prove necessary,” athletics' global governing body said in a statement.

The Oregon world championships are currently scheduled for Aug. 6-15, 2021 but Oregon organisers said it would be possible to hold the championships on an alternative date.

"The Organising Committee of Oregon 21 is aware of the possibility of date changes should the 2020 Olympic Games be postponed to the summer of 2021," organisers said in a statement.

"We have discussed this possibility with all our key stakeholders and can reassure World Athletics that we will work with them to ensure that Oregon can still host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates should that prove necessary."

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)

