World body withdraws Fenati's license until 2019

LONDON: Motorcycling's world governing body has withdrawn the license of Italian Moto2 rider Romano Fenati until the end of the year after he caused a global outcry by grabbing a rival's brake lever while racing.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said in a statement that the 22-year-old and his lawyer attended a meeting at the FIM's Swiss headquarters on Tuesday to explain his actions.

The FIM emphasised its concern for the safety of all riders and reminded Fenati of his responsibilities to fans and young people.

"Following the discussion with the rider and his representative, the FIM decided to withdraw Mr Fenati's FIM license until the end of the current calendar year," it added.

"A new FIM license for the 2019 season may be granted to him subject to the conditions laid down in the FIM regulations."

Fenati has already been suspended by his national federation and had his domestic license revoked.

The rider's contract with the Marinelli Snipers Moto2 team was terminated after the astonishing incident during the Sept. 9 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

