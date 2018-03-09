World champion Deto plugs in as City boost esports roster

REUTERS: Manchester City are within touching distance of the Premier League title but they continue to chase glory in the esports world with the signing of world champion Kai 'Deto' Wollin on Friday.

The 29-year-old German follows Marcus Jorgensen as City's second esports addition this season and will represent the club in PlayStation 4 FIFA gaming tournaments around the world.

"I'm extremely happy to be stepping into the next chapter of my esports career with Manchester City and at such an exciting time for esports," Wollin said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to getting started in the FUT Champions Cup next month and getting to know the Manchester City fans all over the world."

Wollin, the FIFA Interactive World Cup PlayStation champion, is one of the most decorated and experienced players in the esports world, having collected multiple German Championships alongside World Cyber Games titles in 2011 and 2012.

Deto will make his City debut alongside Jorgenson at next month's FUT Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His arrival takes the number of esports players signed by City Football Group clubs to four, with Chris Holly and Marcus Gomes representing New York City and Melbourne respectively.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)