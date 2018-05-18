World Cup: 5 lesser-known classic matches

The four-year wait is over. Well, almost.

With just four weeks to go to sport’s biggest (sorry Olympics, but it’s true) show, we feel as though we can take the champagne off ice – and drink in the excitement.

Advertisement

Russia 2018 promises to carve out yet another exciting chapter in the storied extravaganza that is the World Cup. And to that effect, we thought we’d take you on a nostalgic gander through some cracking classics.

Now, there are classics and there are, well, the lesser-known classics.

West Germany’s 3-3 with France in 1982; Brazil’s 4-1 demolition of Italy in the 1970 World Cup final; Italy’s shock 3-2 win over Brazil in 1982; A Maradona-inspired Argentina edging England 2-1 in 1986; and Uruguay 2-1 upset defeat of Brazil in the 1950 final.

These are pillars of the World Cup pantheon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But here are five other sleeper hits that have graced the competition.

WEST GERMANY 3 ENGLAND 2 (1970)

England's Peter Bonetti watches as Franz Beckenbauer's shot goes past him in the 1970 World Cup quarter-final in Mexico. (Photo: Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images/AFP)

A re-run of the World Cup final from four years earlier, this cracker in Leon had it all. Favourites England took a 2-0 lead and bossing it until Franz Beckenbauer’s 69th hit-and-hope shot squirmed under goalkeeper Peter Bonetti.

Oh the horror.



Nicknamed the Cat, Bonetti was only playing because Gordon Banks, regarded as the best in the world, was waylaid by food poisoning.

The keeper wasn’t the only one in the England camp to drop a clanger. Coach Alf Ramsey took off talisman Bobby Charlton after Beckenbauer’s goal to save him for the semi-final.

Confidence soon ebbed from the England side and Germany scored again within seven minutes to force the game into extra-time.

Gerd Muller, the man known as Der Bomber, sealed the comeback for the West Germans in the second period of extra-time to send the world champions packing.



DENMARK 6 URUGUAY 1 (1986)

Preben Elkjaer in action at the 1986 World Cup. (Photo: Getty Images/AFP)

Mexico 86. There hasn’t been a better World Cup since.

And one the reasons why: The fun-loving, free-wheeling debutant Danes – who turned up with unkempt mullets, bubble gum-coloured tops and a style of play that was the closest version to Holland’s Total Football from 1974.

They were dynamite, I tell you. Dynamite.

With a team of veterans (Morten Olsen), English league stars (Jesper Olsen) and young superstars (Michael Laudrup), the Danes won all three group matches, defeating Scotland, Germany and – their breakout performance – Uruguay.

The demolition of Uruguay had everything, from slick quick-tempo passing, to cleverly worked goals and a blistering hat trick from the layabout-like Preben Elkjaer.

With expectations sky-high, the Danes promptly had their backsides handed to them in their round of 16 clash, losing 5-1 to Spain. Who doesn’t love a Jekyll and Hyde side?

And, those Hummel chevrons were something else too.



SPAIN 2 NIGERIA 3 (1998)

Nigerian midfielder Sunday Oliseh blows kisses to the fans after the 1998 World Cup match between Spain and Nigeria. (Photo: JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP)

You wouldn’t know it now. But before Euro 2008, Spain would regularly turn up at tournaments and fluff their lines.

Case in point, France 98.

La Furia Roja were up against Olympic champions Nigeria in Nantes. Africa’s Super Eagles were no mugs, given their strong outing at USA 94 – but still, only the super optimistic among us would’ve lumped on them for the win.

And win Nigeria did in a breathtaking 90 minutes at the heaving Stade de la Beaujoire.

The Spanish took the lead twice in a game peppered with sublime goals, but were eventually felled by a tracer bullet from Sunday Oliseh.

We know what you’re thinking. But you couldn’t be more wrong; Oliseh was born on a Friday.



ITALY 0 GERMANY 0 (2-0 AFTER EXTRA TIME) (2006)



Italian defender Fabio Grosso celebrates his goal in extra time with Alessandro Del Piero and defender Gianluca Zambrotta (left) during World Cup semi-final against Italy. (Photo: AFP PHOTO/PATRIK STOLLARZ)

The Americans never quite got the memo on this bit about football, or soccer (in their speak): The one where a game without goals can be just as exciting as one with a shed-full of goals.



To them, we present Exhibit A: The Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Jul 4, 2006, where there were more fireworks on the pitch than in the sky over the National Mall in Washington, DC that night.

Here were two teams sporting thoroughbred World Cup pedigree going hammer and thongs at each other.

Both keepers made stunning saves, the woodwork was struck on several occasions and glaring misses were seemingly made every few minutes in the end-to-end spectacle.



With action like this, who needs goals?



And in the end, the hosts were scythed by two goals in the final two minutes of extra time by the tournament’s eventual winners.



P.S. Fabio Grosso losing his marbles after scoring the first goal is the best celebratory meltdown since Marco Tardelli came unstuck in the 1982 World Cup final.



URUGUAY 1 GHANA 1 (5-4 ON PENALTIES) 2010

Asamoah Gyan reacts after missing a penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals. (Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Africa needed an African team to do well in the first World Cup held on its soil.

They couldn’t count on hosts South Africa, whose side was a bit 'meh'; nor could they rely on their usual flagbearers Nigeria, who were in a tough group.

After scraping through the first round, Ghana came to life in the knockout stage as they despatched the US in the round of 16.

Then came the tie of the quarter-finals – a bruiser with Uruguay.

An already lively, bubbling match came to the boil when with the match poised at 1-1 deep in extra time, Uruguay’s resident enfant terrible Luis Suarez used his hand to stop a dead-cert goal on the line. He was duly sent off.

A straightforward penalty then for Ghana to become the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final. But Asamoah Gyan had other plans – he smacked the ball against the bar to send the game into a penalty shootout.

When the dust settled, Suarez was thoroughly castigated across a continent, which wept at Ghana’s heartbreak.

However, he wasn’t the only villain that night. Someone of Gyan's class really shouldn't be missing pens. Period.

Catch all 64 games of the World Cup ‘live’ on Toggle. Click here for more information.