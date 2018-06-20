World Cup: 5 talking points as rampant Russia silence Salah and company

1. From worst to first?

They weren't supposed to be this good. The lowest-ranked side in this year’s competition, not many gave Russia a chance of progressing past the group stages. And yet they are on the verge of marching on, with an impressive 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia and this hard-fought 3-1 victory over Egypt. The state television commentator who proclaimed them “worst Russian national team ever" was clearly a glass (of vodka) half empty kind of guy.



2. Salah drowns in the red sea of defenders

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (C) is marked by Russia's midfielder Yuri Gazinskiy (R). (Photo: AFP/ Christophe Simon)

For the record, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah had a decent enough game. He started off slow, but got on the scoresheet by tucking home an immaculate penalty in the 73rd minute. But for a large majority of the game, the Egyptian king seemed to have lost his sceptre of influence. Tightly man-marked by former Chelsea man Yuri Zhirkov, Salah was starved of service and Egypt suffered. This time, Sergio Ramos was not to blame.

3. Clash of the Titans

The hulking figure of 1.94m striker Artem Dyzuba was the focal point of Russian's attack, and he was up against the West Bromwich Albion pair of Ahmed Hegazy and Ali Gabr. The towering duo grappled, tugged and pulled - doing everything they could to peel the shirt of Dyzuba's back. But Dzyuba's neat finish for Russia's third goal meant that he had the last laugh. As they say, you can take the defender out of West Brom, but you can't take the West Brom out of the defender.

4. Self-inflicted wound



WHEN YOUR TEAMMATE SCORES A GOAL ON IS OWN TEAM pic.twitter.com/TW9s0GOGxg — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 19, 2018





Another game at the World Cup and another own goal. This time, it was a horrid deflection off the knee of Egyptian skipper Ahmad Fathy which put Russia ahead in the 47th minute. The tournament has now seen a whopping five own goals, one more would equal the record of six set in the 1998 edition. Whether, Harry Kane will claim any of them is yet to be seen.

5. Golovin and Cheryshev are tsars in the making

Russia's midfielder Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring the second goal in Russia's 3-1 win (Photo: AFP/Gabriel Bouys)

A big reason behind Russia's success has been Aleksandr Golovin and Denis Cheryshev. The duo were sublime in Russia's opening game and were at the heart of everything good once again, pulling the strings for Russia.

Remarkably Cheryshev was not even expected to be a starter in the tournament, but has taken full advantage of Alan Dzagoev's unfortunate injury to cement his place in the side.

With three goals in two games, he is now the tournament's joint top scorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and will be one to keep an eye on. Over to you Ron.

