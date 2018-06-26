World Cup: Messi's Argentina face crunch match for redemption

SAINT PETERSBURG: Lionel Messi's Argentina face their World Cup day of destiny on Tuesday (Jun 26), needing a win against Nigeria to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

Argentina go into the game bottom of Group D standings, having won none of the matches so far. They drew 1-1 with Iceland in the first game and lost 3-0 to Croatia in their second game.

Advertisement

Jorge Sampaoli's side knows they have to win on Tuesday to have any hope of advancing to the knockout rounds. Even victory could see them exit the tournament if Iceland beat Croatia by enough goals.



Argentina's struggles in Russia come after their pre-tournament preparations were wrecked by controversy and poor form, coupled with a reliance on a top-heavy, limited squad.

The Argentine federation was even moved to confirm that Sampaoli would continue for the final group game amid rumours of a rift between players and coach.

"We have to make our goal five games to reach the final. Tomorrow will be the first final," said the defiant coach on the eve of the game in Saint Petersburg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"No matter who plays tomorrow will have the obligation to give until the last bead of sweat so that Argentina will go through."

Meanwhile, Euro 2016 heroes Iceland can still dream of progress to the knockout rounds but they must beat Croatia and hope the other result goes their way.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, 1998 champions France take on Denmark in Moscow with top spot in Group C up for grabs.

Denmark require just a point to join France in the knockout stages, and could even pip Les Bleus to top spot with a victory.

"We are not going to give them a helping hand. Our goal is to guarantee first place and two results will allow that," Deschamps said.

"I would never say to my team that we're playing for a draw. I want my team to go out onto the pitch without any ambiguity and to do everything to win this match."

Australia still have a slim chance of progressing if they beat Peru heavily and Denmark lose to France.

VAR SYSTEM TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and 2010 winners Spain progressed to the World Cup knockout rounds on a Monday night of high drama dominated by VAR decisions, as Uruguay pipped Russia to top spot in their group.



Spain, who will play Russia in Moscow on Sunday, ended up topping Group B by virtue of goals scored but only after an injury-time strike by Iago Aspas - confirmed by the video assistant referee - ensured a 2-2 draw.

In Saransk, Ronaldo was at the heart of a series of VAR incidents. First he had a penalty saved by Ali Beiranvand and was later rescued by a review as Iran's players called for him to be sent off following an incident with Morteza Pouraliganji.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said the Portugal captain, who will line up against Uruguay in the next round, should have been sent off for using an elbow in the 1-1 draw.

"I don't want to talk too much, it's about my country and a player. I know it'll be a war against me," said Queiroz, who coached his native Portugal at the 2010 finals in South Africa.

"But the reality is you stopped the game for VAR, there is an elbow," he added. "An elbow is a red card in the rules. In the rules it doesn't say if it is (Lionel) Messi or Ronaldo."

Portugal will face two-time winners Uruguay in Sochi on Saturday.

Besides Spain, Portugal, Russia and Uruguay the other teams already assured last 16 status before their final round of group matches are France, Croatia, England and Belgium.

