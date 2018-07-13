World Cup: Argentina's Nestor Pitana to referee final

MOSCOW: Nestor Pitana of Argentina will referee the World Cup final between France and Croatia, FIFA announced on Thursday (Jul 12).

Pitana, a former actor who has already refereed four games including the tournament opener between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia and France's quarter-final win over Uruguay, will take charge of Sunday's showpiece at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Advertisement

He will have two more Argentines, Hernan Maidana and Juan Pablo Belatti as assistant referees. Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers will be the fourth official backed up by another Dutchman, Erwin Zeinstra.

In addition to handling a French victory, Pitana was also in charge when Croatia beat Denmark in the last 16 on penalties.

The 43-year-old's other game in Russia was Sweden's 3-0 group-stage victory over Mexico.

In Brazil in 2014, Pitana refereed four matches. The last was France's 1-0 loss to eventual champions Germany in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the third-place playoff between Belgium and England in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, FIFA have selected Iranian referee Alireza Faghani.