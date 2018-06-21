World Cup attendances pass one million mark: FIFA

MOSCOW: More than one million fans have attended games at the World Cup, organisers FIFA said in a statement on Thursday (Jun 21) after Denmark's 1-1 draw with Australia, the 21st match of the tournament in Russia.

"To date, more than 2.6 million tickets have been allocated to football fans all around the world, with ticket sales ongoing until Jul 15. On average, World Cup stadium occupancy is at 97 per cent and more than 70,000 tickets have been resold," added the statement.

The only glaring case of large numbers of empty seats was Uruguay's 1-0 win over Egypt in Yekaterinburg, where 6,000 tickets which had been allocated were left unused.

FIFA said that was due to "no shows" from constituent groups which include sponsors, member associations and supporters.

