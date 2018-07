NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia: Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has failed to recover from injury in time for Friday's (Jul 6) World Cup quarter-final against France, with Cristhian Stuani replacing him up front alongside Luis Suarez.

Cavani scored two goals in the round of 16 win over Portugal then limped off with a calf injury, so Uruguay had desperately hoped to have him fit for the match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

