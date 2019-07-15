World Cup final goes to Super Over after tie

The Cricket World Cup final will be decided by a Super Over after England were all out for 241 on the last ball of their innings, chasing New Zealand's 241-8 at Lord's on Sunday.

England scored 14 off the last over but Mark Wood was run out seeking the second run that would have won it for the hosts.

Neither team have won the World Cup before.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Ed Osmond)