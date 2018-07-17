World Cup final pitch invader given 15-day jail term

One of four intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot, Veronika Nikulshina, who ran
Veronika Nikulshina, one of four intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot who ran onto the pitch during the World Cup final between France and Croatia, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Monday handed down a 15-day jail sentence to one of four people who interrupted Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia when they ran onto the pitch wearing fake police uniforms.

The judge also banned the pitch invader, Veronika Nikulshina, from attending sports events for three years.

Three others are due to be sentenced later on Monday.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

