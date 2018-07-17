World Cup final pitch invader given 15-day jail term

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A Moscow court on Monday handed down a 15-day jail sentence to one of four people who interrupted Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia when they ran onto the pitch wearing fake police uniforms.

The judge also banned the pitch invader, Veronika Nikulshina, from attending sports events for three years.

Three others are due to be sentenced later on Monday.

