World Cup: France get Sidibe boost ahead of Uruguay clash

FILE PHOTO: France's Djibril Sidibe disembarks from a plane at Sheremetyevo International Airport, Moscow Region, Russia - June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
ISTRA, Russia: France are expected to be at full strength when they take on Uruguay in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday (Jul 6) after assistant coach Guy Stephan described Djibril Sidibe's injury as a minor scare.

Full back Sidibe limped out of Sunday's training session with an ankle injury a day after France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16.

"It's nothing serious. I can't say he'll train with the others today and his ankle is bruised but it's nothing big," Stephan told a news conference on Monday.

He added that full back Lucas Hernandez was nursing a minor muscle problem.

Another full back, Benjamin Mendy, had suffered a thigh muscle problem but "he will resume his activity today", said Stephan.

Source: Reuters

