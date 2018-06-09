World Cup glory worth more to Spain than Brazil or Germany

MADRID: Each member of the Spain squad will take home a win bonus of 825,000 euros (723,166.4 pounds) should they lift the World Cup in Russia, a Spanish newspaper has said.

Madrid-based Sports daily Marca reports that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has incentivised the squad by offering them more than double what reigning champions Germany (350,000 euros) would give their players. They would also be entitled to more than favourites Brazil (800,000 euros).

It is a significant increase on the 600,000 euros that was given to each member of Spain's World Cup winning squad in 2010. It also represents a larger incentive than the reported 720,000 offered four years ago when they were eliminated in the group stage in Brazil.

The report continues that no members of Julen Lopetegui's squad will receive any form of bonus should they fail to make the quarter-finals. It adds that new RFEF President Luis Rubiales has ensured that each federation employee will receive a bonus should La Roja emerge victorious on July 15.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)