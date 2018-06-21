World Cup hosts Russia qualify for the round of 16

World Cup hosts Russia have qualified for the second round of the tournament as Uruguay went through by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Group A on Wednesday.

World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Egypt
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Egypt - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 19, 2018 Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The result in Rostov-On-Don means Stanislav Cherchesov's Russia side cannot be overhauled on points by either the Saudis or Egypt for the two qualifying places for the last 16.

Russia still face a battle with Uruguay for who finishes top of the group.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

