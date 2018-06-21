World Cup hosts Russia qualify for the round of 16

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

World Cup hosts Russia have qualified for the second round of the tournament as Uruguay went through by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Group A on Wednesday.

REUTERS: World Cup hosts Russia have qualified for the second round of the tournament as Uruguay went through by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Group A on Wednesday.

The result in Rostov-On-Don means Stanislav Cherchesov's Russia side cannot be overhauled on points by either the Saudis or Egypt for the two qualifying places for the last 16.

Advertisement

Russia still face a battle with Uruguay for who finishes top of the group.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)