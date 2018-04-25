World Cup in doubt for Liverpool's England midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's hopes of heading to the World Cup are in doubt after he suffered a what appeared to be a serious injury in the 5-2 win over AS Roma in their Champions League semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's hopes of heading to the World Cup are in doubt after he suffered a what appeared to be a serious injury in the 5-2 win over AS Roma in their Champions League semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Arsenal in August, was carried off on a stretcher in the 18th minute after making a sliding tackle on Roma full-back Aleksandar Kolarov.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the England international's season looked to be over.

"Yes, that is how it is, unfortunately. All the medical department is quite concerned even without a scan and the season is not that long anymore," he said.

"It’s probably a really bad injury. If we can say that already before the scan, that’s never good news so that means for us it’s a massive blow, of course," he said.

“We have still a few very important games to go and the squad doesn’t get bigger in the moment, so we obviously need to be creative in the next few games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

England's opening World Cup game in Russia is on June 18.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)