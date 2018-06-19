World Cup: Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win

VOLOGRAD, Russia: Harry Kane said he hopes World Cup officiating will improve after rescuing England with two goals in a last-gasp 2-1 victory over a physical Tunisia side on Monday.

Kane got England out of jail with an injury-time winner at the Volgograd Arena to ensure Gareth Southgate's side claimed all three points from their opening Group G game.

England had almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances when Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty 20 minutes before half-time.

And the north Africans were still level as the game went past the 90-minute mark.

But Harry Maguire won a header from a corner and Kane was on hand at the far post to nod in the winner before being mobbed by his ecstatic teammates.

"I'm so proud of the lads," Kane said. "They kept going, kept going to the last second. I am absolutely buzzing, everyone on the staff is. It shows good character to get the job done."

However Kane admitted he was frustrated by several decisions from referee Wilmar Roldan, who ignored several incidents involving Tunisian defenders tangling with the England captain.

One first half collision which saw Sassi wrestle Kane to the ground in the penalty area was widely replayed across social media after the game.

"I was maybe a bit disappointed by that," Kane said. "I guess that's what VAR is there for, to look at them decisions. If they don't think that was a penalty, we have to deal with that.

"For me, I struggled to get them off me. I tried to run at a few corners and couldn't move. I guess as players there's nothing we can do about that. We just have to hope the officials get it right more often than not."

