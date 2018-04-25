World Cup may boost Russia GDP by 150-210 billion roubles per year: Organising committee

MOSCOW: The soccer World Cup could boost Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) by 150 billion to 210 billion roubles (2.4 billion pounds) per year over the next five years, according to a study by the tournament's organising committee released on Wednesday.

The study said that the World Cup added 867 billion roubles to Russia's GDP between 2013 and 2018.

(The story makes clear that 150-210 billion rouble figure is per year)

