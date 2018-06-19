World Cup: Saudi football team land safely in Rostov after apparent engine fire

ROSTOV-ON-DON: Saudi Arabia's national football team landed safely in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, after one of the engines on the plane carrying the players to a World Cup match appeared to catch fire.

A spokesman for airline Rossiya denied a fire had occurred and said a fault that developed was due to a bird strike.

The team were travelling on a Rossiya Airbus A319 from St Petersburg to Rostov-on-Don, where they are due to play their second Group A match against Uruguay on Wednesday (Jun 20).

As it came in to land, the plane "suffered a technical fault with one of its engines, with a bird getting caught seen as the preliminary cause," a Rossiya airlines spokesman said.

Reports that of a fire in one of the engines were incorrect, the spokesman added.

"Nothing threatened the safety of the passengers. The airline's landing took place in a routine fashion. No warning was sounded during the landing."

Videos shared on social media showed an aircraft that posters identified as the Saudi team's plane with its wing on fire while it was in the air.

The footage, which Reuters was unable to verify independently, was shared by civil aviation monitoring website Airlive.net, which said the fire broke out on the approach to Rostov airport.

The Saudi federation released photographs of the players smiling and looking calm as they boarded a bus for the Mercure Hotel in central Rostov.

"All the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines ... and now they're heading to their residence safely," it said in a statement on Twitter.



📄| #الاتحاد_السعودي_لكرة_القدم يطمئن كافة المتابعين للمنتخب الوطني بوصول أفراد البعثة إلى مقر إقامتهم بمدينة روستوف أون دون. pic.twitter.com/kUoH69XCmS — الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم (@saudiFF) June 18, 2018





The team, who are making their first appearance at the World Cup since 2006, suffered the biggest defeat in the tournament so far when they were thrashed 5-0 by hosts Russia in the opening game in Moscow on Thursday.



هبوط طائرة المنتخب السعودي بسلام بعد احتراق محرك الطائرة الروسية المتوجهة الى روستوف.



الحمدلله على سلامتكم @saudiNT



وبالتوفيق في مباراتكم #السعودية_الاورغواي @saudiFF pic.twitter.com/2AUJU19zfQ — SAUDIA Fan | مشجع السعودية (@Saudia_fan) June 18, 2018



