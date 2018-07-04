World Cup: Southgate looking ahead after England penalty shootout win

MOSCOW: England manager Gareth Southgate said he "doesn't want to go home" as he called on his young side to build on their penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday (Jul 3).

After a second-half penalty gave Harry Kane his sixth goal of the tournament, Yerry Mina's last-gasp header kept Colombia alive, only for England to win on penalties at a World Cup for the first time after defeats in 1990, 1998 and 2006.

"We played so well in the 90 minutes, we showed resilience to come back from huge disappointment and kept calm," Southgate told ITV.

"Shootouts are tough. We had talked long and hard about owning the process of a shootout. They kept calm. The players have taken it all on board, it's a special moment for us.

"We looked at technique, how we needed to be as a team, the goalkeeper's role."

England will next face Sweden in the last eight on Saturday in Samara, bidding to reach the semi-finals for only the third time.

"A special moment but now I'm thinking about Sweden," added Southgate, whose penalty miss saw England lose to Germany in the Euro 96 semi-finals at Wembley.

"This was special but I want us to go on. Sweden is another team we have a poor record against. We have underestimated them for years.

"They have created their own story and made history. I don't want to go home yet."

