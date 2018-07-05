World Cup: Uruguay's Cavani unlikely to face France in quarter-final

NIZHNIY NOVGOROD, Russia: Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is likely to miss his side's World Cup quarter-final against France on Friday (Jul 6) after suffering a calf injury in the last-16 win over Portugal.

The Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) posted photos of Wednesday's training session on social media, with Cavani a notable absentee.

After tests on Monday, doctors confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain star had suffered bruising to his left calf, although he had not torn a muscle.

With the 31-year-old Cavani set to be sidelined, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez will likely play Cristhian Stuani up front alongside Luis Suarez for the two-time world champions.

Girona forward Stuani replaced Cavani, after the latter had scored both goals in Uruguay's 2-1 victory against Portugal.