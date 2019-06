PARIS: World number one Naomi Osaka of Japan was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-4 6-2 to Czech Katerina Siniakova in the third round on Saturday.

The defeat ended a 16-match winning streak in Grand Slams for Osaka, who won last year's U.S. Open and this year's Australian Open.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)