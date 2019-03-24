World number one Osaka stunned by Hsieh in Miami

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japan's world number one Naomi Osaka was sent spinning to a crushing loss when Taiwan's 27th seeded Hsieh Su-wei defeated her in three absorbing sets at the Miami Open on Saturday.

Hsieh came from a set down to prevail 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 as her unorthodox style frustrated and finally wore down the U.S. and Australian Open champion.

The stunning upset came after the tournament had earlier lost its eight-times champion Serena Williams.

The great American player withdrew with a left knee injury, the second consecutive WTA event which she has been forced to abandon following her retirement from last week's tournament in Indian Wells with a viral illness.

Earlier, world number two Petra Kvitova was extended to three sets before the Czech outlasted Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova finally prevailed 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the clash between two heavy hitters but had to fight to earn her triumph after more than two and a half hours.

Kvitova, the third seed, will meet France's Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. Garcia knocked out 15th seed Julia Goerges, of Germany, 6-0 7-5.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Chadband)