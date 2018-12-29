World Rugby chairman Beaumont knighted in UK honours list

Sport

World Rugby chairman Beaumont knighted in UK honours list

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has been recognised in the British New Year's Honours list with the former England captain given a knighthood for his services to the sport.

Rugby World Cup 2023 Host Country Announcement
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 Host Country Announcement - Royal Garden Hotel, London, Britain - November 15, 2017 Bill Beaumont Chairman of World Rugby during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Bookmark

LONDON: World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has been recognised in the British New Year's Honours list with the former England captain given a knighthood for his services to the sport.

Beaumont joins former England cricket captain Alastair Cook in receiving a knighthood, while Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, England soccer coach Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane were also recognised.

"Rugby has been my life for more than half a century and has given me so much joy as a player, a father of rugby-playing sons and an administrator," said Beaumont, who played 34 times for England and seven times for the British and Irish Lions.

"I am fortunate to be in a position to give back to the sport I love ... (and) I am honoured and humbled to receive this

accolade."

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark