World Rugby proposes temporary international calendar

REUTERS: World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sport's ruling body said on Wednesday (Jul 22).

A temporary international window between Oct 24 and Dec 5 has been proposed.

The Six Nations Championship can resume at the end of October and a new set of international matches involving the northern hemisphere teams can be played in Europe from Nov 14 to Dec 5.

With uncertainties surrounding international travel in the southern hemisphere, the committee has proposed this year's Rugby Championship is hosted in one country over a six-week period between Nov 7- Dec 12.

The recommendations to temporarily change the international window will be tabled at a virtual World Rugby Council meeting on Jul 30.

