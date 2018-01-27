Wozniacki beats Halep to win Australian Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Caroline Wozniacki claimed her maiden grand slam title with a 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 win over top seed Simona Halep in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

The second seeded Dane also claimed the world number one ranking from Halep, exactly six years after relinquishing it at the 2012 Australian Open.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)