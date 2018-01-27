Wozniacki beats Halep to win Australian Open

Sport

Wozniacki beats Halep to win Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki claimed her maiden grand slam title with a 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 win over top seed Simona Halep in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 27, 2018. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning her match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The second seeded Dane also claimed the world number one ranking from Halep, exactly six years after relinquishing it at the 2012 Australian Open.

Source: Reuters

