Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki needed only a shade over an hour to book a quarter-final spot at the Australian Open as she thrashed Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 6-0 on Sunday.

The Dane dropped a mere six points in the second set as she overwhelmed her 19th-seeded opponent to reach the last eight here for the first time since 2012.

Rybarikova actually gained the first break of serve in the third game but Wozniacki soon settled into her rhythm and broke back immediately before taking control.

Such was Wozniacki's confidence she even produced a between the legs 'tweener' during the first set and although it did not win her the point it summed up her mood.

"I think you can tell my confidence is pretty good, I was pretty proud of that," the 27-year-old, who could reclaim the world number one spot next for the first time in six years, said on a muggy Rod Laver Arena.

"I've tried a few in practice but usually make a fool out of myself."

The twice grand slam runner-up will face Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round.

