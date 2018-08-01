Wozniacki withdraws from Citi Open with leg injury

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki was forced out of the Citi Open with a leg injury on Tuesday, withdrawing from the Washington, DC tournament just ahead of her first round match.

The world number two and top seed had been scheduled to face Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina in the first match of the evening session, but pulled out with what the WTA website described as a right leg injury.

The match would have been the first of the Dane's North American hardcourt campaign, leading up to the U.S. Open.

Wozniacki was replaced in the draw by Belgian lucky loser Ysaline Bonaventure.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis)