Wrestling: Mensah-Stock stuns defending champ Dosho, marches into Olympic semis

USA's Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah
USA's Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah wrestles Japan's Sara Dosho in their women's freestyle 68kg wrestling early round match during the Tokyo Olympics at the Makuhari Messe on Aug 2, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Jack Guez)
CHIBA: Reigning world champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock stormed into the semi-finals of the women's wrestling competition with consummate ease on Monday (Aug 2), winning both her matches by technical superiority on her Olympic debut without dropping a point.

The United States' Mensah-Stock took just over two minutes to overpower 2016 Olympic champion Sara Dosho of Japan in a 10-0 shutout in her first match before turning in an equally dominant performance against China's Feng Zhou in the quarter-final.

Dosho was dispatched in a blur of lightning quick takedowns and ankle laces that the Japanese wrestler had no answer to, leaving her shattered.

"I'm so disappointed with myself because I couldn't deal with my opponent's tackles many times. I'm stronger than what I used to be," Dosho, 26, said.

"I really wanted to get the gold medal. I know she is so strong and I wanted to guard against her tackles, but I couldn't do so."

The 28-year-old Mensah-Stock then turned her attention to Feng, gaining a two-point advantage barely seconds into the match and followed that up with two double leg takedowns to lead 6-0 at the break.

Four more technical points followed in quick succession and Mensah-Stock earned a 10-0 victory despite Feng mounting a desperate defence, setting up a semi-final clash with Ukraine's 2018 world champion Alla Cherkasova.

In the men's Greco Roman welterweight category, Armenia's Karapet Chalyan marched into the semi-finals with a 5-0 victory by points over Uzbek Jalgasbay Berdimuratov and a narrow 2-1 win over the Russian Olympic Committee's Aleksandr Chekhirkin.

Chalyan, a bronze medallist at last year's European Wrestling Championships, will be up against Kyrgyzstan's former Asian champion Akzhol Makhmudov who impressed with 11-0 and 9-1 victories in his two bouts.

ROC's Musa Evloev and Armenia's Artur Aleksanyan - two favourites for gold in the Greco Roman heavyweight category - also qualified for the semi-finals.

Source: Reuters

