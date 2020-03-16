WTA suspends tour until May 2 due to coronavirus

The Women's Tennis Association has suspended play until May 2 as the coronavirus pandemic continued its unprecedented shutdown of world sport on Monday.

WTA said tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will "not be held as scheduled".

"We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European claycourt events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season," said the WTA.

(Reporting By Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

