Football: Xabi Alonso set to take over at Gladbach: Report

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach have agreed to hire former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso as their manager for next season, German newspaper Bild reported on Monday (Mar 22) without identifying its sources.

Alonso, who won the World Cup and two European Championship titles and was a Champions League winner at Liverpool and Real Madrid, became coach of boyhood club Real Sociedad's youth team in 2019 and has led them to the playoffs in the third tier.

Real Sociedad declined to comment on the Bild report, saying Alonso was focused on his side's promotion campaign.

Gladbach, 10th in the Bundesliga, have been looking for a coach since announcing in February that current manager Marco Rose will take charge of Borussia Dortmund next season.