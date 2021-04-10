Xavi's victorious Qatari side Al-Sadd finish league campaign unbeaten

Xavi Hernandez added another feather to his cap as manager when his champion side Al-Sadd finished the Qatar Stars League campaign without losing a single game after winning the final match of the season on Friday.

Having already sealed the title when second-placed Al-Duhail were mathematically out of the title race last month, Al-Sadd beat Qatar Sports Club 3-0 to finish with 19 victories and three draws in their 22 games to win the title by 13 points.

The former Barcelona and Spain midfielder previously won the title with Al-Sadd as a player in 2018-19 before taking over the reins as manager.

The 41-year-old also extended his contract last year when he was linked with a return to the Camp Nou to manage Barca.

"Today's performance against Qatar SC was more than excellent, from all the players. I'm happy with the result, the win, and not losing throughout the league season," Xavi told the club's website.

"We achieved a golden league without losing and achieved it with the best attack and the best defence. Also, the league's top scorer is our striker, Baghdad Bounedjah," he said about the Algerian who finished with 21 goals.

Al-Sadd have little time to celebrate, however, with the club kicking off its AFC Champions League group campaign next week in Riyadh, one of four central hubs for the continental tournament.

"The toughest tournament awaits us. We are in an excellent period and fully ready to compete," Xavi added.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)