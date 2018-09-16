Xhaka cracker helps Arsenal to 2-1 win over Newcastle

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: - A cracking free kick by midfielder Granit Xhaka and a goal by Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a 2-1 win over Newcastle, despite a stuttering first-half performance by the Londoners in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

After a scoreless opening period without any decent chances, Newcastle's Federico Fernandez brought down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the edge of the box and Xhaka stepped up to strike a sumptuous dipping free kick into the top right-hand corner.

Arsenal doubled their lead nine minutes later when Alexandre Lacazette's shot was blocked, Ozil drove home the ball from the edge of the area and they looked like they were cruising to victory.

Newcastle substitute Ciaran Clark headed home a cross from Fernandez in stoppage time to throw his side a lifeline but they could not find another goal and fell to their fourth defeat in five Premier League games this season.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Clare Fallon)