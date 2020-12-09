Yachting: Rescue hero Le Cam back in Vendee Globe chase

PARIS: French yachtsman Jean Le Cam is back under full sail following his rescue of a stricken rival, as Vendee Globe officials scramble to calculate how much time to accord the 61-year-old veteran for the successful detour.

Le Cam had been fourth in the solo round-the-world race when the yachtsman ahead of him sent out a mayday signal and abandoned his modern foil yacht which snapped in two and sank in seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On a traditional yacht, Le Cam rushed to the rescue and after initially spotting Kevin Escoffier in a life-raft, lost sight of him as night fell. Le Cam unrelentingly scoured high seas off Cape Horn for long hours before finding him again - something he later described as a miracle - and dragging him aboard.

Five days later a French naval frigate caught up with the pair and Escoffier leapt back into the sea and swam across to the navy as the two waved an emotional good bye.

Now Le Cam is sixth in the gruelling endurance test with at least a month of sailing still to go.

The race organisers have set up a five-man committee to see how much time Le Cam should be awarded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are looking at the weather and the water and how it was when he was diverted and try to work out how much time he lost and if the psychological effort also cost him time and energy," said the Vendee Globe director Jacques Caraes.

"We will accord him and the other two craft originally diverted a number of hours and that number will be generous, we want to reward them," he said.

"We have asked the sailors themselves how much time they believe they ought to be accorded and we have established an international jury of five to calculate it. Hopefully we will know by the end of the week."

The bonus hours will then be taken into account when the relative yachts have completed the round-the-world trip and made it back to Les Sables d'Olonne on the French Atlantic.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old Charlie Dalin on Apivia currently leads, but is heading into a huge storm predicted to hit Tuesday evening.

Right behind Dalin and also heading into 55 knot (100kmh) winds and five-metre swells are Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut and Yannick Bestaven on Maitre Coq.