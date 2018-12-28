Yachting: Wild Oats XI wins record ninth Sydney to Hobart race

SYDNEY: Supermaxi Wild Oats XI won its ninth line honours in the Sydney to Hobart ocean race on Friday (Dec 28) to become the most successful yacht in the history of the gruelling competition.

In a thrilling finish to the 1,163-kilometre bluewater classic down Australia's east coast that saw an unprecedented battle between four supermaxis, the 100-footer crossed the finish line first in Hobart.

The 74th edition of the annual contest was characterised by a neck-and-neck battle between four supermaxis - the biggest and fastest yachts - Wild Oats XI, Comanche, Black Jack, and Infotrack.

Wild Oats XI and last year's defending champion Comanche had been taking turns to be in the lead since the fleet of yachts departed a sunny Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day.

But after leading the race overnight, the Mark Richards-skippered Wild Oats XI surged ahead of Comanche early Thursday and eventually triumphed, sparking jubilant celebrations on the vessel.

The result is a relief for the Oatley family, which owns Wild Oats XI, after three years of heartache.

The vessel was first to Hobart in 2017 but was stripped of the win after being handed a one-hour penalty over a near-collision.

Rival Comanche took the title and set a new race record time of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds.

The Oatley boat also had to retire from the previous two races.

Attention now turns to the handicap honours - the race to be the vessel that performs best according to size - with last year's winner TP52 Ichi Ban in the lead.

The fleet in the often brutal contest dropped from 85 to 80 during the dash south from Sydney, with Hong Kong supermaxi Scallywag the most prominent retirement with a broken bowsprit.

