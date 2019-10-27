Yamaha's Vinales takes pole in Australia

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales claimed his third pole position of the MotoGP season ahead of the Australian Grand Prix later on Sunday.

MELBOURNE: Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales claimed his third pole position of the MotoGP season ahead of the Australian Grand Prix later on Sunday.

Vinales lapped the Phillip Island circuit in one minute 28.492 seconds, 0.551 seconds faster than second-placed Fabio Quartararo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who sewed up his sixth MotoGP title and fourth in a row in Thailand three weeks ago, was third and unable to improve on his time (1:29.216) after taking a skid into the grass during his final flying lap.

Valentino Rossi qualified fourth in his 400th race weekend.

Qualifying was delayed to race-day on Sunday on safety grounds after Portuguese KTM rider Miguel Oliveira crashed heavily when his bike was blown off the track by high winds during practice on Saturday.

The Australian Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time (0400 GMT)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Marguerita Choy)