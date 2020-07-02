Yarmolenko earns West Ham vital win over Chelsea

Substitute Andriy Yarmolenko's late strike earned West Ham United a precious 3-2 victory over Chelsea in a topsy-turvy Premier League derby on Wednesday.

Yarmolenko raced clear in the 89th-minute to plant a shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga and clinch three vital points in West Ham's battle to avoid relegation.

Willian had put Chelsea in front in the 41st-minute from the penalty spot but Tomas Soucek, who had already had a goal ruled out by VAR, headed the hosts level on the stroke of halftime.

Michail Antonio then turned in Jarrod Bowen's cross shortly after the break to give the hosts the lead.

Willian's majestic 72nd-minute free kick which beat Lukasz Fabianski and crashed in off the post set up a frenetic finale.

With Chelsea seeking a winner they were caught on the break and Yarmolenko kept his cool to earn West Ham a league double over Frank Lampard's side who wasted the chance to move into third spot in their chase for a Champions League place.

West Ham moved up to 16th spot, three points above the relegation zone.

