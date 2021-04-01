Yeovil Town captain Collins dies aged 32

Yeovil Town's club captain Lee Collins has died at the age of 32, the National League (fifth-tier) club said on Thursday.

Yeovil did not disclose the cause of defender Collins' death. Their game at Altrincham on Friday has been postponed.

"All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins. Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," the club said in a statement https://www.ytfc.net/news/2021/april/rest-in-peace-lee-collins on their website.

Collins was sent off late in the clash against Stockport County on Feb. 6, which was his final game for Town.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate played for Port Vale, Barnsley, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers among other teams.

The centre back, who joined Town in 2019, missed a big part of the current season due to injury but was on the bench for the 3-1 win over Barnet last Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)