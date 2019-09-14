Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu wins second gold medal at World Para Swimming Championships

SINGAPORE: National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu claimed her second gold medal at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships on Friday (Sep 13) by winning the 50m backstroke S2.



Yip finished the race in London more than 9 seconds ahead of runner-up Italian Angela Procida, the Singapore Disability Sports Council said in a media release on Saturday.



She clocked a time of 1 minute and 4.43 seconds, just 0.25 seconds shy of her season best. Procida finished at 1 minute and 13.98 seconds, with Canada's Aly Van Wyck-Smart finishing in 1 minute and 17.76 seconds.

Singapore national swimmer Yip Pin Xiu poses with her gold medal. (Photo: Marc Morris/SportsNewsAgency)

Yip on Wednesday clinched Singapore's first medal at the championships, taking gold in the women's 100m backstroke S2.



"I'm pretty excited. Being a double-world champion makes me really happy," she said of her victory.

“It’s been nine years since I had my last World Championship title, so it’s really been a bonus [to come here and win two medals]. Yesterday was my day to recover, but today I was doing my stretches and to try and recover to my fullest, and really just race.”

Yip, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist, holds the world record in the 50m backstroke S2 and the 100m backstroke S2. She also won a gold medal in the women's 50m backstroke S4 (1-4) at the 2018 Asian Para Games last year.

Other athletes like Sophie Soon Jin Wen and Toh Wei Soong will represent Singapore on Saturday. Soon will compete in the 100m butterfly S13, while Toh, in his fourth event of the championships, will take part in the 100m freestyle S7.