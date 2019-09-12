Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu clinches gold at World Para Swimming Championships

SINGAPORE: National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu on Wednesday (Sep 11) clinched Singapore's first medal at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, taking gold in the women's 100m backstroke S2.



Yip finished the race in London more than 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Canadian Aly Van Wyck-Smart, the Singapore Disability Sports Council said in a news release on Thursday.



She clocked a time of 2 minutes 18.61 seconds, ahead of Van Wyck-Smart's 2 minutes 39.27 seconds and Italian Angela Procida's 2 minutes 42.71 seconds.



Yip Pin Xiu receiving her medal at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships. (Photo: Marc Morris/SportsNewsAgency)

“It feels really good to be a world champion. I’m really happy," Yip said following her victory.

"I’ve been swimming for 15 years now but victory is special to me and recognition for all the hard training I do. The journey is important to me and I’m happy to be at this point now."



This is the first of two races Yip is taking part in. The second race, the 50m backstroke, will take place on Friday.

Yip, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist, holds the world record in the 50m backstroke S2 and the 100m backstroke S2. She also won a gold medal in the women's 50m backstroke S4 (1-4) at the 2018 Asian Para Games last year.



Other athletes like Sophie Soon Jin Wen and Toh Wei Soong will also represent Singapore in the next few days at the championships.

